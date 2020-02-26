



Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president and Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), met at the presidential villa as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the board of the National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.





Both men shook hands as they met.





Monguno has been in the news over an alleged disagreement with Kyari, and his absence from a meeting between Buhari and the service chiefs on Monday sent tongues wagging.





Ahmad Lawan, senate president, was also at the event.

Below are photos from the event.