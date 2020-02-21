It is celebration galore for the Osinbajo’s this weekend, as the vice president’s son Laolu married his bae Sekemioluwa on Thursday, with family and friends in attendance of the traditional ceremony.Prof Yemi and Dolapo Osinbajo were present to grace their son’s big day and we’ve got the pictures here.Laolu wrote: BECOMINGEn route to two become one. Thank You Jesus. It is only You that put this smile on my face. “For we are members of His body, of His flesh and of His bones. “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.””‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭5:30-31‬ ‭NKJV‬‬ #Jesus #Faith #Wedding“And Adam said: “This is now bone of my bones And flesh of my flesh; She shall be called Woman, Because she was taken out of Man.”” Genesis‬ ‭2:23‬ ‭NKJV‬‬ My wife. ❤️ #Jesus #Wedding #teaserOsinbajo assumed office on 29 May 2015 as vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari under the All Progressives Congress. (APC)