



Davido has gotten for his soon to be wife, Chioma a wristwatch worth N16M as a gift ahead of Valentine's day.





The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where he shared a photo of the Patek Philippe wristwatch which cost N16M.

According to him in the post, the watch was Chioma's gift ahead of the special day set aside to celebrate lovers.





According to WatchesOff5th, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Watch is estimated to cost $45,999 which in Naira is about N16M.





It is no news that Davido is a huge lover of expensive wristwatches and pieces of jewelry. Over the last few years, we've seen the singer buy some pretty expensive wristwatches.