



President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met on Sunday.





They were together at the Opening Ceremony of the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.





The former Heads of State shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.





Buhari earlier met with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Buhari, during the parley, underscored the friendly relations between the nation.





“We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.





‘‘But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education,’’ he said.