The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the deteriorated security situation in the country under his administration.The party knocked President Buhari what it described as attempts to award himself an unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen under his watch.In a statement on Friday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the President resorted to self-praise, even in the face of failure and escalated killings.The President had, on Thursday, said his administration had earned international recognition for effectively tackling the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.The PDP described the President’s comments as exhibition of devastating betrayal of the fundamental responsibilities of his office.This, the party noted, further confirmed that President Buhari is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such has no solutions to offer.The statement said, “It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr. President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to self-praise, spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the consensus by Nigerians and members of the international community that he had failed as Commander-in-Chief”.The PDP said it was scandalous and self-indicting that President Buhari was claiming that his so-called successes have restored the pride and honour of the nation.On the contrary, the party said at the country was becoming a pariah nation; listed as number three in world terrorism index while facing immigration bans and travel advisories from other nations of the world.“It is awkward that President Buhari made his unsupported claims at the time both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as other credible organisations in Nigeria, are also in unanimity in indicting his Presidency for failing to take steps to check acts of terrorism, banditry and violence in the country.“Furthermore, while Mr. President and his All Progressives Congress (APC) are busy with their failed publicity stunt on false performance claims, various sections of our nation are passing a vote of no confidence in their administration, by setting up various security outfits such as Amotekun in the South West and Shege Ka Fasa in the north, to protect their territories.“The fact is that by resorting to self-praise in the face of failure, the Buhari Presidency has laid down its armour. No one is now left in doubt that the Buhari administration has reached the end of its capacity and should heed the call by Nigerians to take the exit door and allow more competent, patriotic and proactive hands to effectively tackle the situation at hand”, the PDP added.