



Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested at the office of the European Union in Abuja on Tuesday.





The opposition party said it was protesting against the “deplorable state of affairs” in the country.





The protest, which took off from the party’s campaign headquarters at Maitama, was led Sulieman Nazif, PDP deputy chairman (north).





Nazif and other PDP leaders were led into the EU office.





The demonstration is the third the party has undertaken.





Three weeks ago, Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, and other leaders of the party went to the supreme court to protest against the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha, as governor of Imo state.





The party’s leadership also took its protest to the UK high commission and the US embassy over Ihedioha.



