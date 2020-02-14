



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the people of Bayelsa State over the return of its candidate in the Bayelsa State governorship election, Douye Diri.





PDP sent out its congratulatory message as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, issued its candidate a Certificate of Return, after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so in a unanimous judgment.





During the event, the party also bragged that its mandate can not be taken away.





INEC’s Commissioner in charge of Legal, May Agbamu-Uche Mbu had presented a certificate of return to Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo on Friday at its conference room.





This was minutes after INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood declared Diri winner following Supreme court judgment sacking APC David Lyon.





Recall that the Supreme Court had yesterday nullified the election of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and subsequently declared Diri winner of the election.





Following the ruling of the apex Court, INEC had enforced the ruling and declared Diri winner of the election.





Reacting PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a tweet wrote: “Congratulations to the good people of Bayelsa as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.”



