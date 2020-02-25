General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said any Christian paying less than what he or she is supposed to pay as tithe is deception to God.He said God could not be deceived.“Paying less than your tithe is deception to God; it would have been better if you didn’t pay it at all,” he said.The man of God added that telling “a lie to the marriage counsellor in your Church that you and your fiancee/fiance have not had any sexual relations before marriage is trying to deceive God. As an usher, changing the remittance figures is trying to deceive God.“It is dangerous and thus, has grave consequences. Don’t do it. Is there any area where you have been trying to deceive God? Repent now.”Adeboye, on his Instagram page said “It is impossible to deceive God because He knows all things, including the thoughts of your heart and the motives behind your actions. In Samuel 15:13-15 for example, King Saul told Samuel that he had already obeyed God’s commandments as regards the Amalekites.“However, the latter heard the noise of animals. The King then lied that they were for sacrifice to God.Why would anyone try to deceive God? In the first place, he should have asked himself if oxen sound differently for the Prophet to know which is from Amalek and which is not. He should have known that Samuel was acting based on divine knowledge. You can’t hide anything from God!“Ananias and Sapphira lied to the Holy Spirit and never got a chance to repent (Acts 5:1-11). They would not have died if they had simply been honest about how much they sold the land for and how much they kept back. They were not forced to sell; they just wanted to deceive the Holy Spirit and they paid dearly for it. Do not attempt to deceive God.”According to him, “Many years ago, when the Redeemed Christian Church of God was small, one man joined us and became very active almost immediately. In fact, we thought he was a blessing until God revealed his true identity. I was on a lengthy fast when he came to see me. There and then, God told me he was a spy, operating from the church so he would not be easily found.“I confronted him and he tried to cover up. I told him he wouldn’t last beyond the next seven days. Within the week, God exposed him and he was picked by the then military government of Nigeria.”