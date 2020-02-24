A self-acclaimed cleric, Marvelous Agu, 23, was on Friday remanded by an Ebonyi State Magistrates’ Court for alleged involvement in rape.It was alleged that the suspect had canal knowledge of a 21-year-old woman in an uncompleted building while pretending to be prophesying to her.It was gathered that the accused allegedly committed the offence on Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abakaliki, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.Agu was arraigned before the magistrates’ court on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.The police prosecutor, Mathias Eze, told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.The charge read, “That you, Marvelous Agu, sometime in July, 2019, at No. 5 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abakaliki, within the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did, while pretending to prophesy, unlawfully had canal knowledge of a 21-year-old girl, thereby committing an offence.”The defence counsel, E.O. Ekuma, applied for the bail of the defendant.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Nnenna Onuoha, said the matter was beyond the jurisdiction of the court and declined the bail application.Onuoha directed that the accused be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.She adjourned the case till March 6, 2020, for report of compliance.