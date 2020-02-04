



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has commended Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, over the protest against insecurity in Nigeria.Omokri said Adeboye’s protest would have been better if he asked Yemi Osinbajo to perform or resign from his position as Vice President.In a tweet, the former presidential aide recalled that Osinbajo once admitted consulting Adeboye before accepting the role of Vice President.He tweeted: “I celebrate Pastor Adeboye‘s protest against the unprecedented insecurity in Nigeria. However, VP @ProfOsinbajo admitted he consulted Adeboye before accepting to be VP.“Perhaps a better protest would be Adeboye asking Osinbajo to perform or resign #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”Recall that the RCCG General Overseer alongside members of his church had embarked on a protest march from the church’s headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.The clergyman and his members had protested against the constant killing of Christians in the North and other parts of the country.