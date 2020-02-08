



The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Friday, said God has told him there will be more disasters in 2020.





The respected cleric, released his prophecies for the year, during the church’s Crossover Service, in which he said there would be fire outbreaks.





In January alone, there were no fewer than 20 major fire outbreaks in different parts of Nigeria.





Speaking at the February edition of the Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said: “At the beginning of this year, you heard me say that the Lord said that on the international scene, there would be fire outbreaks, floods, storms, earthquakes, volcanoes, that what we saw in the past was child’s play. If you follow the news all over the world, you can see what is already happening.





“I told you at that time that Nigeria is part of the international scene; we are part of the world. If you look at what happened in January, just one month, the number of fire outbreaks, houses burnt, market burnt, government houses burnt, fire outbreaks near this airport and that airport.





“If the Lord says we haven’t seen anything yet, then we need to pray.”





Adeboye, 77, also said Nigeria needs prayer to avert the disasters, as the country does not have the capacity for crisis management.





He added: “I’m going to ask you to join me in praying that this aspect of the prophecy is cancelled. Father, have mercy on Nigeria. No fire outbreaks, Lord. No storm, please Daddy. Have mercy oh Lord. Have mercy on us.”



