The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Thursday, freed some inmates who had HIV, ulcer and pelvic dislocation at the Abolongo Custodian Centre in Oyo town.The inmates were freed during a jail release exercise by the Administration of Criminal Justice Law Monitoring Committee led by the chief judge.The medical personnel in charge of the centre, Mrs Olanike Yusuf, had told the committee about the health challenges being faced by some of the inmates.One Idris Abu, who had a pelvic dislocation, was released.Yusuf said that Abu, who had a pelvic dislocation, could not do anything on his own without assistance, adding that the centre had tried its best.She said that the inmate needed surgery which would cost about N400,000 and had been in custody since 2018 for armed robbery.Releasing the inmates, the chief judge said that the law must have a human face.Abimbola said that the three inmates were released on compassionate and health grounds.The chief judge said the inmates needed to be free for them to receive adequate treatment.