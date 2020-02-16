



More than 30 persons were killed after suspected bandits raided villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.





Gambo Isah, police public relations officer (PPRO) of the state, who confirmed the incident, said that the victims were killed in Tsauwa and Dankar villages in the area.





Isah said gunmen stormed the two villages on motorcycles and opened fire on residents.





He said the police were able to arrest a suspect and also recovered nine motorcycles.

Isah added that officers have been deployed in the communities and that Sanusi Buba, police commissioner, has paid a visit to the affected areas to assess the situation “with a view to prevent further occurrence”.





Most of those who lost their lives to the incident are aged people and children who could not run to safety, according to NAN.





The attackers were said to have set many houses on fire in the community.





Katsina is one of the states affected by the widespread insecurity which has made federal lawmakers and some Nigerians to demand the removal of service chiefs.



