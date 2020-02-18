



Some traditional rulers and indigenes of Ayedire and OlaOluwa local councils of Osun state on Monday protested against the physical assault of Dhirulahi Akinropo, agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, by Abdulrasheed Akanbi, oluwo of Iwoland.





Akanbi had attacked Akinropo over a disagreement during a meeting convened by the assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute.





Defending his action, the oluwo accused Akinropo of attempting to stick his staff of office into his eyes.





But on Monday, some monarchs in the Iwo traditional council and aggrieved indigenes of the state staged a protest at the state secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, demanding that Akanbi be suspended for peace to reign in Iwo.





They were received by Rasaq Adeosun, special adviser to the governor on local government and chieftaincy affairs, and Funke Egbemode, the state commissioner for information and civic orientation.





In a communique issued after an emergency meeting on Sunday, the mornachs also asked Gboyega Oyetola, the state governor, to suspend Akanbi as chairman of the council.





They also called for the creation of separate traditional councils for Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa LGAs.





The traditional rulers asked the police to conclude their investigation and arraign Akanbi in court.





The state government had said appropriate action would be taken over the brawl between the two monarchs.