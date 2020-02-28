Funke Oshonaike made history, on Friday, when she qualified for her seventh Olympic Games, becoming the first African woman to do so.She defeated Cameroon’s Sarah Hannfou 4-1 (12-10, 11-4, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6) in the deciding match to make it to the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.She is joined by fellow Nigerian Offiong Edem, who became the first Nigerian table tennis player to qualify for the Olympics.Edem and Oshonaike are expected to play their last match against Tunisia and Mauritius later but their two wins have secured their places in Tokyo.The 44-year-old first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1996 in Atlanta, USA