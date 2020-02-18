Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to protesters calling for his removal as leader of the ruling party.





Oshiomhole, who has been at the center of APC crisis dismissed the call for his removal by the group of protesters.





Addressing Channels Television in Kaduna State yesterday, the APC National Chairman said he will not respond to “a non-existing group.”





Recall that a group of protesters had yesterday stormed APC National Secretariat in Abuja and demanded the removal of Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

The group under the aegis of Concerned All Progressives Congress, APC, had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the operation of the party under the leadership of Oshiomhole.





The protest coincides with the party’s loss of Bayelsa State governorship position to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the Supreme Court





Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling that sacked David Lyon and declared Douye Diri governor of Bayelsa State, Oshiomhole had vowed that nobody would be sworn-in as governor.





Despite Oshiomhole’s threat, Diri was sworn-in as governor of Bayelsa State.



