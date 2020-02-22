The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the allegation that he sponsored thugs to attack the residence of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, was an insult and an assault on his reputation.Recall that the Rivers State Government had on Wednesday accused the APC chairman and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, of being responsible for the attack on the Abuja residence of the Odilis.According to a statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the attacks were carried out because Justice Mary Odili was a member of the Supreme Court panel that gave a unanimous verdict against the APC governor-elect in Bayelsa State, David Lyon.Describing the unsubstantiated allegation as a reckless defamation of his character, the APC National Chairman, according to a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulen, said the allegation was unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law, including fairness and justice to all.Oshiomhole said it is the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Dr. Odili, based on investigation; not the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt.According to the statement, the allegation is “an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build.“For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon. Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers as a judicial officer.”The national chairman claimed that as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice, he always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and obeys court orders.The statement noted that the APC has since returned to the Supreme Court to seek a review of the judgment in accordance with the democratic culture to which the national chairman subscribes.Oshiomhole called on the Rivers State Government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies.