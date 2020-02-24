The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Edo State has deepened following accusation by Governor Godwin Obaseki that his predecessor and National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was behaving with impunity.Governor Obaseki insisted that Oshiomhole must inform the state government of any of his visit as courtesy demands.Oshiomhole, who was in Bénin City at the weekend to attend the funeral ceremony of late Cecilia Agbonyinma, mother of Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, was booed at the Bénin Airport by some APC youths.His convoy was pelted with empty water can as heavy security presence at the airport barred the youths from getting close to the convoy.The road leading to Oshiomhole’s residence was barricaded by two trucks even though one of the trucks was later set ablaze.It was gathered that the barricade was to prevent any political meetings from holding at Oshiomhole’s residence.Security was later beefed up around the house to forestall any attacks at night.Speaking to newsmen about the airport incident, Obaseki said Oshiomhole should have informed the state government about his visit to the state.He spoke when he played host to former President Goodluck Jonathan who paid him a private visit.The Governor said: “The former President is just extending the courtesy as the President, someone who has served the country in the highest level and you heard what he said.“There is a courtesy when you are going to visit a state, you want to inform the person in charge of the state that you are coming and when you have time during a visit, you can now pay him a courtesy call.“Unlike the unfortunate incident, we have been having in Edo State. It is really sad where somebody who had been the governor of a state visiting the state and does not realise that courtesy demands that he should inform the governor or the governor apparatus of his visit and the chief executive in charge of his security when he is in the state.“It is really sad and unfortunate that people who have served, who should know better decided to behave the way they do or behave with impunity and other sense of lawlessness.”Jonathan in a brief chat with journalists said Edo people are pleased with Obaseki.Contacted, spokesman for Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem declined comment.He said: “I cannot react to it. I have been instructed not to speak on comments by Obaseki.”