Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has called out the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, over the alleged assault on a monarch





T he tussle between the monarch happened on Friday during a peace meeting with Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makamaover dispute in Iwo area





Oba Akanbi allegedly stood up from where he was sitting and descended on Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, inflicting injury on him.





Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page to blast the Oluwo of Iwo.

The former minister described the incident as unacceptable and sacrilegious even as he called for Oba Akanbi to be deposed.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “When a land is ravaged by poverty even drug dealers,armed robbers and Yahoo fraudsters are paraded as elites & the kingship stool is auctioned to the highest bidder!





“The “Emir”of Iwo beat up his fellow traditional ruler! This is unacceptable and sacrilegious. He ought to be deposed.”