



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister has described Olisa Metuh, ex-spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a political prisoner.





Fani-Kayode stressed that Metuh was allegedly persecuted for standing up against tyranny in Nigeria.





Recall that an Abuja Federal High Court had convicted the former PDP spokesperson for laundering the sum of N400m during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had charged Metuh alongside his company, Destra Investment Ltd for laundering the sum of N400m meant to prosecute the war against insurgency in the North east during the era of Jonathan.









But yesterday, Justice Okon Abang found Metuh guilty of all the charges and sentenced him to 7 years in prison.





Reacting to the conviction, Fani-Kayode described Justice Okon Abang as a “biased and corrupt judge.”





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “As for my friend & brother Olisa Metuh he will weather this storm. He is only one of many political prisoners that has suffered persecution in Nigeria for standing up to the tyrant and that has been convicted by a biased judge and a corrupt court.





“I have no doubt that, like Bode George, he will win on appeal. He will be vindicated. He will come out with flying colours. He will be fi ne and he will live long and prosper. Sadly yours will not be as happy an ending.”