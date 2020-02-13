



Kingsley Chima and Paschal Obi, both members of the house of representatives from Imo state, have defected from the Action Alliance (AA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Chima, who represents Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru west federal constituency, and Obi of Ideato north/south federal constituency announced their decision at the house plenary session on Thursday.





In attendance at the session were Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, and Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west.





Uzodinma and Okorocha were accompanied by top members of the APC from Imo as well as the state government officials.





In separate letters read by Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, Chima and Obi said they were leaving the AA as a result of “irreconcilable issues” in the party.





They also said they decided to join the APC as “progressives” after all efforts to resolve the challenges in the AA failed.





Their defection is coming shortly after the APC stamped its authority on Imo with the emergence of Uzodinma as the state governor.



