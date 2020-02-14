The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has appealed for understanding among operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, saying the recent ban on their operations in parts of the state was for the safety of all.Obasa, according to a statement on Thursday, met with the associations of motorcycle and tricycle operators in the Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area.At the meeting held at his Constituency Office in Agege, Obasa said, “We are aware of the violence that trailed the restriction of your activities in some parts of the state. I want to use this opportunity to commend and appreciate you for staying calm and law-abiding here in Agege.“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has no hatred for motorcycle and tricycle operators but there is a need to protect the citizens.“I want to implore your associations to identify some of the problems hindering your operations, identify alternative routes, map out those that are not motorable and tell us. This way, the local government will come in to assist.“This is not going to be our last meeting. In our next meeting, I will invite the Area Commanders and DPO’s in this local government, the Commissioner of Police as well as the state Commissioner for Transport and find a lasting solution to the issues of indiscriminate arrests in areas not applicable.