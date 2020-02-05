There has been a riot in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday over the ban enforced on motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operators in the state.
According to a video circulating online from the scene of the occurrence, people were seen running helter-skelter.
Nigerians on Twitter have also reacted over the sad occurrence.🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽 https://t.co/kUMdKGZaG1— Moji Sensei Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) February 5, 2020
I'm in the middle of a freaking riot at Iyana Ipaja, they're destroying buses, there's gunshots and stone throwing. Everyone should stay away, you can't get away with your vehicles because they are being destroyed pic.twitter.com/dxo9SwuHsa— Mariam bint Harun (@Mariamuwane) February 5, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.