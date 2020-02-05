I'm in the middle of a freaking riot at Iyana Ipaja, they're destroying buses, there's gunshots and stone throwing. Everyone should stay away, you can't get away with your vehicles because they are being destroyed pic.twitter.com/dxo9SwuHsa February 5, 2020

There has been a riot in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday over the ban enforced on motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operators in the state.According to a video circulating online from the scene of the occurrence, people were seen running helter-skelter.Nigerians on Twitter have also reacted over the sad occurrence.