Anger and frustration are the reactions that have trailed the Lagos state government’s implementation of the ban on okada and tricycles in 15 local councils.

The state government had announced the ban would take effect from February 1.

Lagos residents have taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter to share photos and videos of their experience as they commute to their destinations.

A Twitter user put a sarcastic slant to the issue with a terse statement.



”OHorse app now available on Google store. From Eko Hotel to Ajah, N3,000,” she tweeted.

Another said: “I went through hell this morning trying to get a bus to convey me to Eko Hotel from CMS. On a regular day, I take a bus for 100Naira or 150Naira but on getting to the bus stop today, it was an eyesore and I eventually paid 500Naira to get to Eko Hotel.’

“If you’re putting out a policy that will change some certain systems and procedures, a good test run of alternatives should have been done and certified. Not the other way round!! Mr Governor you’re not doing well.”

