This #OkadaBan is a basic “Making Policy Work” example. You don’t need to be Peter John to know that you don’t solve a policy problem without considering the remote and immediate effects. Not to mention the unintended ones. February 3, 2020

This ban of Keke and Okada is a very foolish move. There are some areas that it's only Keke that goes through them what will people passing that route do? I just trekked from Muri Okunola to Eko hotel gate 😠😠😠😠😠 — #EducatedThug (@IkenyeMoses) February 1, 2020

You can't totally blame the government's decision on #OkadaBan . Yes there should have been a palliative measure in place to cushion the effect of the shock on the people but on the other hand, if there were no Okadas, Igbobi hospital won't be congested today. February 3, 2020

#Otrek The main cause of traffic in Lagos is Danfo but your government thinks banning Okada and Napep that is saving lives is the solution. Someone who wakes up by 5am to beat traffic will have to start waking up by 3. Your government lacks human emotional intelligence #OkadaBan February 3, 2020



Ajah #KekeBan #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/3Mg3987gH0 These kids have enough to deal with in the horrible educational system we run in this country, yet govt put them through these horrific conditions to get to school. How did it get this bad? This is DANGEROUS for these kids😭😭😭Ajah #OkadaBan February 3, 2020

With the Lagos #OkadaBan , we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban. February 3, 2020

Since people are already walking from Eko Hotel to CMs because of Dear LagosiansSince people are already walking from Eko Hotel to CMs because of #OkadaBan #KekeBan should we change Lagos name to “Wakanda”? Suggestion & win a lift with my convoy. February 3, 2020

Moses go just dey observe Lagos from heaven like "Wow, this brings back memories" — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) February 3, 2020

Why not test run the plan or palliative measures before you embark on #OkadaBan . Is governance rocket science? You don't even have to be smart you can have smart people who will do the thinking for you. How about an opinion poll, survey, consultation before you make policies? February 3, 2020

Dear lagosians, the oshodi Apapa road is in a very bad shape, d governor eyes re blind to see. D only means to tincan areas in apapa is through okada... if people are using very means to survive, y increase their suffering. lagosians deserves better. Eko hotel how do we get there — 7thSense 🇳🇬🌍 (@emmyrock12) February 3, 2020

If you’re putting out a policy that will change some certain systems and procedures, a good test run of alternatives should have been done and certified. Not the other way round!! Mr. Governor you’re not doing well!! #OkadaBan February 3, 2020

I went through hell this morning trying to get a bus to convey me to Eko Hotel from CMS. On a regular day, i take a bus for 100Naira or 150Naira but on getting to the bustop today, it was an eyesore and i eventually paid 500Naira to get to Eko Hotel... — Nafisah Abdulkadir (@Napheeeesah) February 3, 2020

Governor @jidesanwoolu will lose many followers with this naive decision to ban okada and keke in Lagos. The proposed alternative is even worse, it WILL NOT work. We have over 21 million people in Lagos for God’s sake, how do these guys think? Senseless, insensitive! #OkadaBan February 3, 2020





Our governor



Please, how can your governor not know the peculiarities of Lagos with over 20 million population? Dear Lagosians,Our governor @jidesanwoolu while responding to queries about the #OkadaBan #KekeBan , said it was banned in Abuja and nothing happened, people adjusted.Please, how can your governor not know the peculiarities of Lagos with over 20 million population? February 3, 2020

The trekking I'm seeing in Ikeja is loud o.



From Acme to Allen.

Oba Akran to Adeniyi Jones



Pregnant women.

Women with children on their backs.

Aged citizens.



There's no rationalizing this madness. — PAPA TÒSÍBÈ (@Opey3mi) February 3, 2020

Anger and frustration are the reactions that have trailed the Lagos state government’s implementation of the ban on okada and tricycles in 15 local councils.The state government had announced the ban would take effect from February 1.Lagos residents have taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter to share photos and videos of their experience as they commute to their destinations.A Twitter user put a sarcastic slant to the issue with a terse statement.”OHorse app now available on Google store. From Eko Hotel to Ajah, N3,000,” she tweeted.Another said: “I went through hell this morning trying to get a bus to convey me to Eko Hotel from CMS. On a regular day, I take a bus for 100Naira or 150Naira but on getting to the bus stop today, it was an eyesore and I eventually paid 500Naira to get to Eko Hotel.’“If you’re putting out a policy that will change some certain systems and procedures, a good test run of alternatives should have been done and certified. Not the other way round!! Mr Governor you’re not doing well.”Below are some other reactions.