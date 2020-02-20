



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on security agencies to arrest and question Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls campaign group over the source of a video she circulated on social media.





Ohaneze is accusing Aisha of having privileged information about Boko Haram, alleging that her insinuations about the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s safety is questionable.





The call is in reaction to a purported attack on the Minister and other passengers onboard Abuja-Kaduna train on Sunday night.





Recall that reports surfaced online alleging that kidnappers laid an ambush and attacked passengers at Rigasa train station but the Minster and his convoy who were on the same train fled the scene.





Aisha Yesufu, on her Twitter page, said Amechi ran like a wet mouse after the bandits attacked the train.





Her words: “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were in that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a newborn mouse whom water has been poured on, it was witnessed!





“Governance is not by lies and propaganda.”





Following the rumours of attack and allegations by Aisha Yesufu, Ohaneze in a press statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dim Uche Okwukwu called on security agencies to beef up security around the minister.





The Igbo group also demanded that the security agencies in the country invite Aisha Yesufu to explain in details the very essence of her video and why she is so sure that the minister is not safe.





The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a video posted on Instagram by Ms. Aisha Yesufu, in which she, apparently speaking on behalf of Boko Haram told the world that the Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not safe.





“In that video, she said to Amaechi, “YOU THINK YOU ARE SAFE BECAUSE YOU HAVE ESCAPED…” an obvious reference to a purported attack on a passenger train Kaduna, as the Minister made his way to honour his friend, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.





“Ordinarily, we would have overlooked the video as mere unfortunate rantings, but the choice of words in the video, and her obvious confidence that Rt. Hon. Amaechi will be in harm’s way, soon enough, is not only worrisome but deserving of a security alert.





“Worse still is the very sudden death of the Chief detail to the honourable minister, less than 48 hours after the video went into circulation.





“We reiterate that as a people, we will not fold our arms and watch our son and brother, who has worked hard for this country, to be harmed. This will not be tolerated.





“It is on record that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, during his tenure as Rivers State Governor, restored peace and security to the state. This testifies that he values security of lives and property.





“His contributions as Minister for transportation, in the railway sector, has also helped security agents in efforts to rid the country, especially the North of insurgency.





“We therefore call on security agents to rise to the occasion and get to the root of this video, which to us, is Aisha Yesufu’s privileged information of what plan is in the pipeline”.



