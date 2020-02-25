



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has mocked the Ango Abdullahi-led Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, following Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s declaration that the South should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.





El-Rufai was quoted as saying at the weekend that the North has no justification to remain in power beyond 2023.





Ohaneze lauded El Rufai for being sincere to the fact that the unwritten principle of rotation of power between North and South should be respected and honoured in 2023.





According to the Igbo youth organisation, Governor El Rufai has buried all instigations and fear that North will succeed Buhari by 2023.

Ohanaeze said this move has made the clamour by NEF and AYCF for the North to retain power in 2023 inconsequential and irrelevant.





The organisation called on Abdullahi-led Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa youth groups to emulate their political leaders, especially Governor El Rufai, who had previously jettisoned zoning.





“Definitely it’s time to bring in a Nigerian President of Igbo stock 2023, a new Zik of Africa will emerge,” OYC added in a statement signed by its President-General Okechukwu Isiguzoro and secretary-general, Okwu Nnabuike on Monday.