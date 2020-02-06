Odion Ighalo is one of the best Nigerian strikers. He has played for Watford FC for several seasons. Ighalo's dream since childhood was to join Manchester United. Betway allows soccer fans to wager on him in Premier League games. The 30-year-old footballer moved to Manchester United in this January transfer window. Read on to learn more about the Nigerian striker.

Club Career

Ighalo started his football career with Julius Berger and Prime clubs in Nigeria. He later played for Lyn FC for a short while before joining Udinese. The Italian club loaned him to other clubs including Cesena, Watford, and Granada. Udinese ended Ighalo's contract in 2014 and he joined Watford for free. The Pozzo family owns the Hornets and Udinese. So, the player's transfer was easy.

The Nigerian striker scored 20 goals for Watford in the 2014/2015 season and helped it get promoted to the English Premier League. He impressed many Betway fans when he scored 15 goals for the England club in the 2015/2016 season. Yet, Ighalo faced several challenges in the 2016/2017 campaign that made him score one goal in 18 appearances.

Changchun Yatai signed him for £20 million that January. Shanghai Shenhua bought him for £5 million in 2019 after Changchun Yatai was relegated. The Nigerian player scored 46 goals in three seasons for the two Chinese clubs.

Odion Ighalo's Transfer to Manchester United

A few Premier League clubs made several signings on the transfer deadline day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shocked Manchester United supporters when he signed Odion on January 31, 2020. His club has struggled to win important games this season especially since Marcus Rashford sustained a serious injury. Ighalo was jubilant when Gunnar offered and signed his contract.

He stated in an interview that Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole inspired him when he was a child. The duo formed the attacking squad for the Red Devils during Sir Alex Ferguson's era at the club. Olé Gunnar said that Ighalo will partner with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial to restore the club's glory. Even so, the striker requires time to bond with his new teammates. He will undergo intensive training and won't play in Manchester United's game against Chelsea this month.

Ighalo needs to prove his attacking and dribbling skills to Ole Gunnar to join the starting eleven squad for Man United . At times, he might be on the bench. The England club has lacked another playing strategy since the season started. Ighalo is experienced and tenacious. He will be the perfect choice for Gunnar to play as a winger. Surprisingly, the club didn't score in eight games in this campaign. Olé Gunnar didn't replace RomeluLukaku in summer.

Some Premier League fans criticized Ole Gunnar's decision to sign Ighalo. They claimed that the Red Devils' manager rushed to beat the January transfer deadline without pondering about the move. But, Manchester United will help his team secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.