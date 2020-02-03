The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government also wants the former Governor prosecuted by the security agencies.
Oshiomhole is accused of constantly disobeying the State government’s orders.
This was disclosed in Abuja on Monday by the Deputy Governor of the state, Phillip Shuaibu..
The Deputy Governor, however, stated that the Edo ex-Governor is still his father, adding that their present differences did not change that fact.
The governor had earlier accused Oshiomhole of plotting to plunge the state into crisis, asking the IGP to call him (Oshiomhole) to order. He had further threatened to deal with former labour chairman if he kept “disrupting activities” of Edo APC.
Shaibu said the petition would also be submitted to the relevant authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS) later in the day.
