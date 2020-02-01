Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the “ambition” of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to be “ultimate godfather” is not worth the lives of people of the state.





According to Crusoe Osagie, media aide to the governor, Obaseki said this when he received a delegation from the Omega Fire Ministries International led by Azemhe Azena, a pastor.





Osagie quoted the governor as saying he is not scared of any man but interested in attracting development to the state.





He accused Oshiomhole of plotting to plunge the state into crisis, asking Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, to call him to order.





The governor’s comment comes after he threatened to deal with Oshiomhole “if he keeps disturbing us in Edo”.





“The plans of the dissident Edo Peoples Movement to again disrupt the peace in the state in Edo central senatorial district is unauthorised and goes against the directives of the police and state government,” the governor was quoted to have said.





“The government calls on the presidency and inspector-general of police to kindly caution the suspended national chairman of the APC and let him know that no one can be above the law of the land and his ambition to be the ultimate godfather in Edo State is not worth the lives and safety of millions of Edo people.





“We have no fear – no man is God. He will not accept any man playing God. They say they want to run an illegal rally in the state to escalate the crisis. We are waiting for them.





“Let them come to the state again to hold a rally and cause destruction. We will show them that God has given us peace and God will deal with them.





“Three nights ago, some people who planned to set new Era Hall ablaze were arrested in Benin. They have been handed over to the police.





“The federal fire service are here in the state to investigate all fire incidents. We know and have found out through intelligence reports that the incessant fire outbreaks in the state are plans to discredit our administration.”



