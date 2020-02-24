Barring any last-minute change, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo would once again speak on the deadly Boko Haram sect terrorising the nation.





This was disclosed by the Director, Centre for Human Security and Dialogue, Prof. Peter Okebukola, at a world press conference he addressed on Monday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.





The world press conference was organised to herald the 83rd birthday of the elder statesman, which comes up March 5th.





Obasanjo’s need to comment on the Boko Haram insurgents became necessary, following a statement credited to a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, that the insurgents would have been degraded if Obasanjo were to be the President.





Asked, Okebukola said Obasanjo, alongside other African leaders would air their opinions, with a view to providing workable solutions that would help in fighting insurgency.





Their speeches would also include discussions on how to develop Africa using Asia as a yardstick.





The former NUC Executive Secretary informed that former Liberian President Johnson Sirleaf; former Sierra Leonean President, Ernest Bai Koroma and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn would have a round-table on ‘The Asian Aspiration’, to share lessons from Asia’s development for strengthening Africa’s socio-economic integration and cooperation.





Recall that former President Obasanjo, has on several occasions called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in the fight against insecurity in the country.



