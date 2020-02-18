President Donald Trump berated his predecessor, Barack Obama, as each sought credit Monday for the booming U.S. economy.





The robust U.S. economy – including the low 3.6% unemployment – is a central talking point for Trump on the campaign trail.





However, Obama appeared to take a subtle dig with a tweet earlier Monday marking the 11th anniversary of the 2009 economic stimulus.





“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,” Obama posted on Twitter.

Trump blasted back, accusing Obama of doing a ‘con job’.





“Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers….”





As USA Today reported, Democrats responded by praising Obama’s tweet and arguing that Trump is reaping the benefits of the work his predecessor did.





Republicans, however, accused Obama of seeking credit for Trump’s policies, an argument Trump echoed later.





"He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers," Trump posted of Obama.





Trump has argued that his emphasis on reducing regulations and the 2017 tax bill has spurred economic growth.





Democrats noted that unemployment and stock prices began increasing under the Obama years as they bounced back from the Great Recession, a trend that continued into Trump’s presidency. Trump loyalists pointed out that the unemployment rate is at its lowest point in decades while the stock market has been hitting record highs.





“With an economy this good, it’s no wonder Barack Obama is trying to take credit,” Scalise said. “But I believe the saying is: ‘You didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.’ @realDonaldTrump made that happen.”





Obama tweet:

