A lecturer in the Department of Quantity Surveying at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, simply identified as Dr. Mrs Akintola, has passed on following complications resulting from child birth.Late Akintola, fell ill after giving birth to a set of twins and died on Monday.The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, confirmed Akintola’s death in a telephone conversation.He, however, did not give details of the incident.He told newsmen “Unfortunately, the story is true. The details are not palatable. She gave birth to a set of twins. And there were complications thereafter.“She was treated only to give up the ghost yesterday (Monday) morning.”