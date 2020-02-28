



Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Seat in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Shehu Sani on friday, hinted that the fast growing poverty leading to higher rate of begging in the north was due to social injustice and the systemic failure of political leaders of the region.





Sani, an activist insisted that the poverty ravaging the region can not be addressed by legislation.





The former lawmaker in a statement on Friday said, “Begging in the Northern part of Nigeria is a direct result of poverty, neglect, social, cultural and religious factors.





“The Northern political leaders should understand that it is impossible to compose a paradise without beggars in a hell they created over the years. Beggars are tragic victims and direct result of a nation failed by its successive governing elites. You can’t end begging without ending poverty and illiteracy.







