



North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has warned that there will be 'serious consequences' if the deadly coronavirus spreads to his country.





At a ruling party meeting, Kim called for the country's anti-epidemic headquarters to strengthen screening and tests and seal off all 'channels and space through which the infectious disease may find its way,' Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday.





'In case the infectious disease spreading beyond control finds its way into our country, it will entail serious consequences,' the agency quoted Kim as saying during the politburo meeting of the Workers' Party.





It was also reported that he also called for the strict enforcement of preventive measures against the 'tricky' virus that spreads rapidly and emphasized that all fields and units of the country should 'unconditionally' obey quarantine instructions laid-out by the anti-epidemic headquarters.

Kim's comments on the virus comes a day after South Korea confirmed 571 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday to take their number to 2,337, the highest in the world outside China, where the disease emerged from.