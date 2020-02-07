



Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has alleged that spiritual and dark things happen in Nollywood.





The 42-year-old actress who revealed this in a post on her Instagram page said that what goes on in the movie industry is much more “deep, dark and spiritual” than what Nigerians think.





Iyabo Ojo said this while debunking rumors that she was in a fight with one of the Nollywood actresses because of a married man.





However, the mother of two explained that she would never have a quarrel with anyone because of a man.

She added that strange things have been happening in Nollywood since the days of late Pa Hubert Ogunde and will never change.





Iyabo on her Instagram page wrote: “Alice Iyabo Ojo, the last thing I will ever do is to fight any woman because of any married or single man. God forbid.





“Worst scenario that will happen I will just ignore you no.





She added that no one can ever be prepared for what goes on in the industry.





“What goes on in Nollywood is beyond all that gist you write on the media, it is beyond what you can ever comprehend. O deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni” she exclaimed in Yoruba language.





“It has been in the days of Pa Ogunde and it will remain forever,” Iyabo added.



