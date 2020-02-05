Saidi Balogun and his ex-wife, Faithia Williams are a year older today. The former lovebirds who are birthday mates, took to social media to celebrate their special day.Saidi Balogun wrote: “Today humbles my knees and I reflect on God’s blessings as I also pray for yet another year to love and be loved. Happy birthday to me. I wish myself a lifetime of peace and prosperity. Alhamudulilahi i thank almighty Allah may i for ever keep smiling in success”.In the same vein, Faithia who is currently in Dubai prayed for God’s protection over her life.“Woooooooowwwwww it’s 12am here in Dubai But I will still wait for you guys to wish me in Nigeria time Happiest Birthday To Me May God keep guiding and protecting me. Am so happy”.Recall that back in 2017, Faithia revealed that she may get married again.“I don’t know if I’ll fall in love again but let’s leave that to God. Never say never”.