Frank Dallas, a Nollywood actor and production manager is dead.





The actor who is popularly known as “Adedibu” or “Killer” in movies reportedly died in a hotel in Abia State on Wednesday.





The National President of AGN, Mr Emeja Rollas, who confirmed the death also declared three days of mourning for the late actor.





A statement which was signed by the Guild’s PRO, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, for the President said, ‘With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.”





”In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.” State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020.





”Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family. May his gentle soul rest in peace. ”



