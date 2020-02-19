Nigerian singer, Jaywon has stated that no man would love to marry a woman who doesn’t know how to cook.The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. According to him, even though many men would love to employ chefs and housemaids to take care of their homes, a woman who can take care of the home is paramount.“How many men can come out proudly and say my wife doesn’t know how to cook or take care of the house? A real hustler will provide for his family and even employ a maid and cook but Naaaaa we are Africans and not just African but proud YORUBA MAN (LOCAL ONE FOR THAT MATTER OO) My wife must sabi cook even if she no go cook all the time but must sabi……… DELETING,” he wrote.Jaywon’s post is connected to the debate on men getting married to only women who can cook. This debate started after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, tweeted about the need for men to get married to only women who can cook.In the same vein, media personality, Toke Makinwa took a swipe at the cleric over the tweet. According to her, cooking shouldn’t be restricted to one gender.“Cooking is not restricted to gender, guys learn how to cook so you don’t base the entirety of picking a life partner on your belly, if you don’t want to, make enough to hire a chef. Life is too short to be triggered all the time,” she tweeted.