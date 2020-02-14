Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently protesting in Bayelsa state over the supreme court judgment sacking the party’s elected governorship candidate.





The APC supporters took to the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, on Friday morning, calling for the reinstatement of David Lyon as governor.





At its sitting on Thursday, the supreme court nullified the election of Lyon — who was due to be sworn in on Friday — on the grounds that his running mate forged his credentials.





It ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to the candidate with the second highest number of votes and with the required geographical spread in the state — believed to be Diri Duoye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the APC leadership kicked against the judgment, and said no one else would be sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa.





Some of the protesters took to major roads in Yenagoa with placards, saying Lyon remains “our choice”.





The protesters, mostly women and the youth, also blocked some of the roads in the state capital.





Below are photos from the protest as shared on social media: