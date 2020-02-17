



Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, says he has no comment on the threat issued by Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect.









The insurgent leader said Pantami might be killed by his men the way a famous Kano cleric was killed in2007.





“This video message is specifically released because of one man, who thinks he is knowledgeable. I want him to archive this message and continue referring to it till his death comes. From today onward, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so,” Shekau had said in the video.

But after delivering a lecture on digital mentoring at the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, reporters sought his reaction to the threat and he responded: “No comments for now.”





Shekau had also threatened journalists with BBC, Radio German, Radio France International, Dandal Kura, and other national dailies, warning them to be mindful of what they write about the sect.