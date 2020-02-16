



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed that with his parents now out of the way, the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra will know no bounds.





Writing on Facebook on Saturday, Kanu also thanked members of the IPOB who defied all threats to attend the burial and “shamed” those he described as “enemies.”





Nnamdi Kanu boasted that “even the satan is afraid” of the IPOB.





Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died last year were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Abia State.

The IPOB leader was absent during the burial ceremony of his parents.





Kanu was last seen in Nigeria on September 10, 2017 after some soldiers invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.