The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, took to his verified Facebook wall to raise alarm over an ongoing arrest and kidnapping of mourners, along Enugu-Igweocha(Port-Harcourt) by the Nigerian Army.





He claimed that the arrested mourners were being taken to unknown places by the Nigeria Army.





Kanu said the mourners were on their way to attend his parents’ burial holding today at Afaraukwu Umuahia Ibeku in Abia state.





The late Eze Israel Kanu and wife, Sally are the parent of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and would be committed to mother Earth today, Friday, 14, February, 2020.

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu had blamed President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government of being responsible for his parents death, which he attributed to the alleged invasion of his Afaraukwu Ibeku residence by men of Nigeria Army.





According to the IPOB leader on his Facebook page, with picture attached, “As the provocation, harassment, intimidation, kidnapping and arrest of mourners continue unabated along Enugu-Igweocha (Port Harcourt) Expressway, there are confirmed reports that 3 coaster buses conveying mourners to Afaraukwu were hijacked by Nigerian soldiers at Ubakala Junction. We hope the world can see what these vandals in uniform are doing and duly taking note for future reference.





“Facebook Nigeria, it appears are working hand in hand with the murderous Nigerian army and police, that failed woefully in the fight against Boko Haram in the north, by preventing real-time dissemination of live video coverage of events on their platform, thereby aiding and abetting human rights abuses in Biafraland”.





The pro-Biafra leader also disclosed names of persons(Mourners) allegedly kidnapped by the Army, as Ifechukwu Okoye, Emmanuel Osita, Ugochukwu Akachukwu, Ebube Okpara, Edwin Orji.





He, however, called for their immediate release to enable them to proceed to the burial ceremony.