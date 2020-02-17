Reality TV star, Nina has been accused of faking her traditional wedding held on Saturday 15th of February 2020.Recall that Nina got married over the weekend and flooded social media with pictures from the event.Expressing the joy of her new status, Nina wrote on her page: “You can call her Mrs A. Today I Traditionally Wedded The Love Of My Life . Latest Mrs”.She captioned a photo she took with the beautiful woman: ” Mom and daughter Inlaw she is actually sweetest person I met so far , I’m glad she is my mum now”.Drama began when a certain blogger stated that the groom wasn’t present.A picture showed Nina seated on a chair with a man who was discovered to be her cousin, but posed as her husband at the wedding.Social media reports states that Nina has allegedly been trying to force the pregnancy on the man, which is part of the reasons he refused to attend the wedding.