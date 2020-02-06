These Nike people must lowkey be super eagles fans. They always go hard on Nigeria’s jerseys. — thxg.$ (@anwuxia) February 6, 2020

That Super Eagle new jersey is actually fire, don't let the picture deceive you. — Austinerrol (@Austinerrol) February 6, 2020

👌 kinda looks like the 96 Olympics jersey with both the federation and the brand logo in the middle 😎 Super Eagles 🇳🇬 https://t.co/JfHCYAG5Gi February 6, 2020

Okay, okayyyyy!!



I’m buying the new Super Eagles Jersey — The Josh Alabi (@Oluwajosh_) February 6, 2020

The New Super Eagles jersey is very nice. Na the guy wey model am I no understand — EZIGBO (@Nkezigbo) February 6, 2020

Super Eagles new kits, inspired by the traditional agbada design have been unveiled by the sportswear giants Nike.The master class jerseys were unveiled in New York on Wednesday evening, and the home jersey has got everyone talking.According to Heidi Burgett, Nike Senior Director, Global Communications, the new home kit hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. While the new away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.Reactions below...