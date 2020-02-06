 Nigerians thrilled as Nike unveils Super Eagles’s new "Agbada inspired' jersey | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerians thrilled as Nike unveils Super Eagles's new "Agbada inspired' jersey

Super Eagles new kits, inspired by the traditional agbada design have been unveiled by the sportswear giants Nike.

The master class jerseys were unveiled in New York on Wednesday evening, and the home jersey has got everyone talking.

According to Heidi Burgett, Nike Senior Director, Global Communications, the new home kit hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. While the new away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.

