A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said Nigerians to be united in order to address national challenges.





George, speaking on Tuesday at the 3rd Freedom Online Annual Lecture in Lagos, said the issues confronting Nigeria required that all citizens work together with a common purpose





He added that tribalism, sectionalism, religious bigotry and others were hindering national development.





According to him, Nigerians must be together in order to assess what is wrong with the national architecture.

“A nation is not a mere conglomeration of a space and a people. It is more.





“A nation is about agreed destiny and collective vision; a nation is about shared values with well been cultivated ideals.





“It is the effortless summation of a common dream, of common truth, of common objectives, and of agreed realities.





“A nation is the spontaneous voiding of parochial limitations. It is the deliberate eclipsing of ethnic or sectarian articulations.





“It is to reside in a unifying universe where growth is measured by hard work and merit, where human enhancement is predicated on demonstrated rallying virtues of leadership, of strength of character, of dedication to duty and repose in honour.





”We must work together to identify and rectify the variegated ills and the wrongs presently subsisting,” he said.





George said the country must take the bold step to ensure devolution of power to guarantee sustainable development, NAN reports.





According to him, the country cannot meet the development aspirations of the people with a too strong centre and weak states.



