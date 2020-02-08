Iyanya Mbuk, Nigeria’s R&B singer better known as Iyanya, has reacted to the car theft allegations against him, saying Nigerians “like bad news.”





Iyanya was arraigned before Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere high court by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, for allegedly stealing a car.





The PSFU had charged the 33-year-old singer for the offense, which he was said to have committed in September 2018, after filing the one-count charge against him back in March 2019.







Reacting to the controversy on Friday, Iyanya took to Twitter to say that Nigerians seem to have an inclination for “bad news” — as fans opened up on how shocked they were on learning of the development.

Una like bad news sha 😂😂😂 — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) February 7, 2020

Iyanya’s arraignment had come after the presiding judge threatened to invoke the court’s power since the singer had caused the case to be adjourned six times on account of his absence.





It was alleged that he “dishonestly converted to his use” a company’s black Toyota SUV in an offense punishable under section 285(10) of Lagos’ 2011 criminal law.





While Iyanya, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, is the latest Nigerian singer to be arraigned on car theft claims, Naira Marley, controversial street crooner, had faced similar allegations.