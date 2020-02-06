



The lawmaker representing Gombe South Senatorial District, Senator Bulus Amos has appointed 118 constituency aides.





The appointees spread across the 40 wards in the 4 Local Government Areas of Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom.





Abdul Lauya, media aide to the Senator, said this in a statement on Thursday.





He explained that the appointment comprises 2 Personal Assistants from each ward and 38 Special Assistants.





“While the PAs are to serve as links between the lawmaker and the grassroots, the SAs would represent various special interests including women, youths, students, physically challenged and the aged through the constituency office in Bambam”, the statement read.





It added that the number of aides was “part of Senator Amos’ empowerment drive aimed at reducing joblessness, youth restiveness, thuggery and other social vices.”





Bulus is the deputy chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta.







