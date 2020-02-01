

I spent a good part of that time cussing you and your moronic band of advisors out, so it's just as well that I say it to your handle. Fuck you for the suffering! Fuck you @jidesanwoolu for making me walk for 42.50 minutes to my destination, through excruciating stomach cramps.I spent a good part of that time cussing you and your moronic band of advisors out, so it's just as well that I say it to your handle. Fuck you for the suffering! February 1, 2020

Fuck you brain addled people who come up with half baked ideas that never do anything but cause undue stress and suffering on citizens. You & your team obviously need lobotomies to scoop out your brain cells since it doesn't work in the manner it should. — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

You think it's about ridding the state of bikes?

Did you think of the people you tossed out of work?

Or the people who have no cars but rely on bikes to get to work?

Do you know the bus routes in your state?

Do you know how many buses I encountered on my way in 45 mins? 4! Full. — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

Or you imagine like some idiot opined, that walking would make us healthy? Do you know what that kind of added stress does to ones day?

I bet you don't, seeing as you run about in tinted Jeeps, sirens and soldiers tearing people out of your path. Can you walk for 45 mins, Jide? — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

Or you imagined that private motorists would step in to fill the gap of bikes? You expect them to see people trudging along the roadside & stop to pick em up cos they look like they need help? In these times when thieves roam?

What were you lots thinking? Oh wait, y'all DID NOT! — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

How the fuck, Sir, do you expect productivity to fare in work places if people have to walk to get out of their residential areas, use a bus for half the journey, then walk to their offices?

Why don't you people ever think of the masses?

What is so difficult about thinking of us? — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

If you Nigerian politicians thought things through and in good conscience, most of the issues we have today would be non-issues.

A 13 year old knows you don't ban bikes without alternative means, but you and your advisers want me to believe you are dumber than a teen? How, ffs! — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

Now that your roads are free, do you think Lagos is an improved state? You lot fixate on cosmetic changes while ignoring the termites eating at the wood and causing it to rot from the inside.

Let me break it you; LAGOS IS A GLORIFIED SLUM and highbrow buildings cannot change that — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

If you people do not stop the uselessness that is eye service and actually focus on solving problems with all the empathy and thoroughness they deserve, Lagos will collapse about your ears, but I bet y'all don't care anyway when Nigeria already pays for your inefficiencies. — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020

I hope you can truly imagine the hell you've put us all through. And by us, I mean these riders for whom this is a way to feed families and people like myself for whom it is a means to being productive enough to earn.



I beg you with all your existing pardon, rethink this rule. — Jack&Jill (@TheSibbyl) February 1, 2020



Read it, understand it and maybe you would realize how disruptive this rule is to people who do not have privilege of owning cars. In conclusion, I would leave you, your advisors and anyone who cares enough to read this, the link to @DavidHundeyin article. https://t.co/oHvQumIMfz Read it, understand it and maybe you would realize how disruptive this rule is to people who do not have privilege of owning cars. February 1, 2020

The restriction notice issued to commercial motorcycle (popularly known as Okada) operators by the Lagos State Government has got most Nigerians talking.On Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos State Government announced a ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles and tricycles (Keke Napep) in some Local Government Areas like Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja effective from February 1, 2020(today)A certain twitter handler @TheSibbyl took to the app to share his ordeal, due to the Okada ban and has generated several reactions.