



The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on Wednesday in Abuja, launched an application tagged ‘Crime Records Information Management System (CRIMS).





This came days after President Muhammadu Buhari formed a committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to study and address requirements on security criteria issued by the United States and foreign other countries.





The US had on Friday, January 31 slammed immigration ban on Nigeria.





The proclamation signed by President Donald Trump will take effect on February 22.





NAN reports that the application was by launched Aregbesola, who directed the NFIU and other agencies to capture and secure the DNA of all criminals in Nigeria.





Malam Modibbo Tukur, Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, said CRIMS would give instant data access to all Law Enforcement Agencies, Judicial officers, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Directorate of State Security (DSS) formations.





The tool will also be deployed to the Nigerian military, all Police stations national as well as all Customs and Immigration outposts.





Tukur added that all crime suspects, whose data are captured at any point, would be pooled into a central database for use by relevant institutions afterwards.





Head of ICT at the NFIU, Mohammed Jiya, who explained how the application works, said it could be used on both Android and IoS devices.





Jiya explained that the app could access local database such as identities, properties, financial transactions and telephone details and call logs of suspects.



