Family and friends of Nigerian born, Turkey based DJ, Emmanuel İfeanyi Okonyia a.k.a EmmyJay have resorted to mourning over the sad demise of Emmyjay.The Turkish Police have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.EmmyJay was found dead in his apartment at Şişli Mecidiyeköy with his hands and feet tied from behind.According to police preliminary report, the deceased had a knife next to his body and was allegedly tortured before he was killed, last week, in Mecidiyeköy Mahallesi Ahu İstanbu.